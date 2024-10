At least 90 people were killed and 50 others injured when a truck carrying fuel exploded in northwestern Nigeria, police said Wednesday.

The tanker exploded along the Kano-Hadejia expressway in the local government area of Taura in Jigawa state, police spokesman Lawan Adamu told Anadolu.

He added that the incident occurred on Tuesday night, with the tanker trigegring a massive fire that burned until 3.15 a.m. (0215GMT) on Wednesday.