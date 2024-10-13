Kenyan governor, MP arrested after clan clashes leave 18 dead

A Kenyan regional governor Dhado Godhana was arrested late Saturday following violent clashes that have killed 18 people in the last week.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Ibrahim Amin confirmed to reporters that Godhana and Galole MP Hiribae Said Buya were arrested after failing to respond to a police summons concerning their possible connection to the ongoing clashes.



"The two had been summoned to our offices in connection with the clashes but they failed to honor the summons," Amin told reporters.

Kenya's Council of Governors (CoG) Chair Ahmed Abdullahi condemned the arrest of Godhana, criticizing how it was carried out.



"Governors are elected State officers and Heads of County Governments who are well known to the public. The manner in which the Governor was arrested is a flagrant disregard to the Governor's rights as enshrined in article 29 of the Constitution and we strongly condemn such bullying," Abdullahi said in a statement.



Both officials are being held at the Makupa Police Station as investigations continue.



The fighting, which began last week, had claimed 14 lives as of early Saturday, however, Tana River County Commissioner David Koskei confirmed that four additional people were killed Saturday, bringing the total to 18.



Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, in a Gazette notice, declared certain parts of Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous as the violence forced dozens to flee, with several hospitalized from injuries.

Tana River, located near Kenya's coastal region, is approximately 350 kilometers (217 miles) southeast of the national capital of Nairobi.



