Nigeria braces for potential flooding as Cameroon releases water from dam

Nigerian authorities are warning of potential severe flooding in 11 states following Cameroon's decision to release water from its Lagdo dam, a move that could affect millions downstream.

Umar Muhammed, director-general of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, alerted citizens to the controlled water release, which has already raised fears of widespread flooding similar to last year's disaster that claimed 285 lives across the country, according to the country's emergency management agency.

The Lagdo dam, located on the Benue River in Cameroon, affects several Nigerian states as the river flows downstream into the country.

States at risk include Benue, Nasarawa, and Kogi in Nigeria's food-producing north-central region, as well as the southern oil-producing states of Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

Save the Children International (SCI) has raised alarms about the impact of flooding in Borno State, where 150,000 children have already been displaced.

Duncan Harvey, SCI's country director, reported that these children are living in dire conditions across 26 camps for internally displaced persons.

Harvey described the situation as "very harsh" for children, further intensifying concerns about the well-being of vulnerable populations as the threat of more flooding looms.



