Landslide kills 20 in southern Ethiopia

Over 20 bodies, including those of children, women and police officers, have been recovered after a landslide occurred in the Gofa district of southern Ethiopia, local media reported on Monday.

The disaster struck at 1000GMT, just before noon, according to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Misikir Mitiku, a local official, told Fana that the death toll might rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

Mitiku also said that rescuers were also among the victims as some of them were lost during the search and rescue efforts.

Landslides in southern Ethiopia normally occur during the rainy season, which lasts from June to August.