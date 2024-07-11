Kenyan President Ruto fires Cabinet amid financial woes, protests

Kenya's President William Ruto addresses the nation after he dissolved his entire cabinet apart from the foreign minister in the wake of nationwide protests over new taxes, at State House in Nairobi, Kenya July 11, 2024. (REUTERS)

In response to escalating public pressure and violent protests over financial hardships, Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday dismissed all Cabinet ministers and the attorney general.

"Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers.... (under) Constitution decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General," said Ruto.

He retained deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi, who also acts as prime Cabinet secretary.

At least 39 people were killed in protests, which began on June 18 over planned tax hikes, according to a report by the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The Finance Bill 2024 that brought about the unrest was a cornerstone of Kenya's agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aimed at addressing the country's fiscal challenges. It included tax increases aimed at raising more than $2.7 billion in revenue for the government's ambitious Ksh4.2 trillion ($30.6 billion) 2024-25 budget.

Ruto abandoned the bill, asking lawmakers to withdraw it.

Earlier, the president announced a cut in public spending, and said his administration will be proposing to Parliament a budget cut of Ksh177 billion ($1.2 billion) and borrowing the difference Ksh169 billion ($1.1 billion).