Uneasy calm in Kenya after violent protests over tax hike bill leaves 13 dead

A man walks near a debris left by protestors who are against the Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 26, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

An uneasy calm prevailed in Kenya on Wednesday following a day of violent protests and clashes with police that claimed at least 13 lives.

Streets in the capital Nairobi were noticeably quieter than usual amid law enforcement patrol, with many businesses closed as residents fear a resurgence of the vandalism and looting they witnessed on Tuesday.

Several people were killed after police on Tuesday fired live rounds at people trying to storm the parliament in protest of a contentious finance bill passed by lawmakers that increases taxes. Parts of the parliament building were also set on fire.

"The death toll from the recent anti-tax protests in Kenya has risen to 13," Kenya Medical Association's head Simon Kigondu told Anadolu. "Many others are being treated for gunshot wounds across Nairobi and the country."

The government deployed military to aid police to maintain law and order as Africa Union also called for peace and stability in the country.

Several locations visited by Anadolu correspondent throughout the capital showed heavy police presence, with officers patrolling key areas to prevent any untoward incidents of violence.

Businesses, particularly those targeted during the protests, have opted to remain closed until the situation normalizes.

"I had to close my shoe shop to protect it from looters. It's heartbreaking to see our city in this state, but safety comes first. If things remain calm, I'll reopen," Vincent Kioko, a local business owner, told Anadolu.

Mary Muthoni Wanjiru, a university student, expressed her concerns about the future, saying: "The protests were frightening, but they also demonstrated how desperate people are."

She believes the new taxes would make things even more difficult for students like her who are "already struggling."

UGANDA CONDEMNS VIOLENCE



Uganda condemned torching of its building located on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi central business district by the protesters.

Extending support to peaceful demonstrations, Kampala said it condemns "in the strongest terms, violence that leads to destruction of property and loss of lives."

Vincent Bagiire, senior official at the Foreign Ministry, said Uganda would like to "categorically state that our relations with the government and indeed the people of the Republic of Kenya remain solid."

African Union chairperson Moussa Faki called on the people of Kenya "to maintain peace, security, and stability in the country."



















