Following violent protests, Kenyan president says he will not sign controversial finance bill

A handout photo made available by the Kenyan Presidential Communication Service shows Kenyan President William Ruto addressing the media at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday said he would not sign into law a controversial finance bill that led to nationwide protests and several people were shot dead.

Protesters stormed the parliament after the legislation was passed by lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill would have increased taxes and thus the cost of living.

"Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill 2024, and listening keenly to the people of Kenya, who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill, and it shall subsequently be withdrawn," Ruto told a news conference at the State House in Nairobi.

"People lost their lives and it is very unfortunate. I wish that would not have happened," he added.

The chaos had led the government to deploy the military to deal with the law and order situation. A high court had canceled the order for the deployment.