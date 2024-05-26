DOZENS FEARED DEAD AS MOSQUE COLLAPSES IN NIGERIAS LAGOS

Dozens of worshippers are feared dead as a mosque collapsed in the Nigeria's state of Lagos on Sunday, rescue sources and witnesses said.

Worshippers were performing afternoon prayers in the mosque in the Papa Ajao area when the structure carved in.

"Some bodies have been pulled out of the rubble. There are some survivors, but injured. A rescue team from the Lagos Emergency Management Agency and other persons are at the scene," Mojeed Adekunle, an area resident, told Anadolu.

Building collapses are common in major Nigerian cities including Abuja and Lagos.