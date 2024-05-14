UN CHIEF GRAVELY CONCERNED OVER FIGHTING IN SUDANS EL FASHER

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over renewed clashes in El Fasher city in Sudan's North Darfur region, his deputy spokesman said Monday.

"The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the outbreak of fighting in El Fasher, which puts over 800,000 civilians at risk," Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"He is alarmed by reports of the use of heavy weaponry in densely populated areas, resulting in dozens of civilian casualties, significant displacement and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he added.

The statement came after the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that dozens of civilians had been killed in renewed heavy fighting last Friday between the Sudanese Armed Forces and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the city.

Guterres recalled that civilians in the area are already facing a looming famine and the consequences of over a year of war, he added.

The UN chief reminded all parties of their obligation under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and called on them to allow the civilian population to move to safer areas, according to the statement.

"He also requests that all parties facilitate safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to all civilians in need in El Fasher, across Darfur and the Sudan.

"Intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population and willfully impeding humanitarian relief for civilians in need may constitute war crimes," the statement said.

Guterres urged the parties to immediately stop the fighting and resume cease-fire negotiations "without further delay," it added.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 over disagreements between army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.













