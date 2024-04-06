Türkiye commemorates 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda

Türkiye on Saturday offered condolences to the African nation of Rwanda on the 30th anniversary of the 1994 genocide, which killed around 1 million people in a span of 100 days.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "We remember with deep sorrow the 30th Anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsi that took place in the Republic of Rwanda in 1994."

"As we share the pain of the friendly state and people of Rwanda and offer our condolences, we once again pay tribute to all those who lost their lives," it said.

"We commend Rwanda's achievements in ensuring social peace and national unity as well as economic and social development over the last thirty years. We wish that the environment of peace, stability and prosperity in Rwanda will be ever lasting," the ministry stressed.

It added: "Türkiye opposes all kinds of crimes against humanity, racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, and extremist ideology."