Kenya doomsday cult victims released to families after grueling identification process

Authorities in Kenya on Tuesday handed over seven bodies, from the Shakahola cult, which were positively identified through DNA analysis to their families for burial.

Titus Ngonyo one of the people receiving the bodies of their family members was overwhelmed with sorrow.

While speaking to reporters he expressed profound sadness as he lost four family members to the Shakahola doomsday starvation cult.

"My heart is heavy with grief as I mourn the tragic loss of my dear family members. I am asking the government to help my family with the burial as I cannot raise the money on my own."

The victims, once members of the Good News International Church under cult leader Paul Mackenzie, had been coerced into starvation and promised a spiritual afterlife in heaven with Jesus.

Kenyan authorities plan a phased release of the remaining identified bodies, with 34 slated for handover in the coming weeks from the Malindi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary in Malindi, situated approximately 478 kilometers (297 miles) northeast of Nairobi.

A total of 429 bodies were exhumed from 35 shallow mass graves found near Malindi in the Shakahola forest since mid-April, the forest is located on land belonging to Paul Mackenzie's church.

Police investigations have revealed that some of the victims had their organs missing, which has led to suspicions of trafficking in human organs.