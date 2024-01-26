ATTACKS IN NIGERIAS PLATEAU STATE LEAVE 30 DEAD

At least 30 people have been killed over the past two days in clashes between shepherds and farmers in Nigeria's Plateau state, an organization said Thursday.

The Mwaghavul Development Association in Plateau in a statement said that a conflict erupted between the two groups in the town of Mangu on Tuesday.

It said dozens of people have also been injured.

The association said that many houses and places of worship were set on fire and people were forced to leave their homes.

The local chairman of the Red Cross, Nurudeen Husaini Magaji, said around 1,500 people have taken refuge in a camp established in the region due to the conflicts.

Alabo Alfred, a spokesman for the state police, said 17 people have been detained over the clashes.

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang declared a 24-hour curfew in Mangu on Tuesday due to the violence.

Occasional armed attacks and violent incidents between shepherds and farmers are experienced in the state.

At least 200 people were killed in attacks carried out by armed groups on Dec. 25 last year in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi regions of Plateau.























