Terrorist group Al-Shabaab seizes a United Nations helicopter in central Somalia

Al-Shabaab terrorists on Wednesday captured a UN helicopter in central Somalia after it accidentally landed in an area controlled by the terror group, an official said.



The helicopter took off from the central city of Beledwayne and was heading to the recently liberated town of Wisil in Somalia's Galmudug state.



Mohamed Abdi Adan, Galmudug state security minister, confirmed the incident and said the helicopter landed in the vicinity of Hindhere in the Galgadud region due to a technical fault.



The helicopter was carrying nine passengers, including aid workers, military personnel, third-party contractors and foreigners.



Six of them were taken hostage by Al-Shabaab terrorists while two others escaped, security officials told Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.



The helicopter belonged to the UN mission in Somalia.