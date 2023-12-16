KUWAITS EMIR SHEIKH NAWAF AL-AHMAD AL-SABAH DECLARED DEAD- STATE TV

Kuwaiti state TV announced the death of Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, at the age of 86.

Kuwaiti television interrupted its broadcast a short while ago, airing Quranic verses and stating that the Amiri Diwan (Amir's Court) would release an official statement shortly, as announced by Kuwaiti television.

Yesterday, the Kuwaiti Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, had announced that the health condition of Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remained stable.

Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, during his statement yesterday, expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the Kuwaiti Amir.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan of Kuwait announced that the Amir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was admitted to the hospital following a sudden health setback.

The Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, stated that the Amir had experienced a sudden health setback that required him to be transferred to the hospital for necessary treatment and medical examinations, noting that his health condition is currently stable.