Algeria says Niger accepts its mediation offer to restore constitutional order

Algeria said Monday the military administration in Niger has accepted its offer of mediation to restore constitutional order in the West African country.



"The Algerian government received from Niger's Foreign Ministry an official correspondence stating the acceptance of Algeria's mediation aimed at developing a political solution to the existing crisis in this brotherly country," the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



Algeria said in late August that it had proposed a six-month transitional period led by a civilian to solve the crisis in Niger.



Niger plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.



Bazoum was elected in 2021 in Niger's first democratic power transition since it gained independence from French colonial rule in 1960.



Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger and has campaigned against any military action in the West African country.





















