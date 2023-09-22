United States urges warring rivals in Sudan to end 'brutal conflict'

The US reiterated its call on Friday for Sudan's warring rivals to end their "brutal conflict" and allow Sudanese people to live in peace.

"The warring parties must end this brutal conflict," Molly Phee, assistant State Secretary, told Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan during a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Sudanese people deserve freedom, peace, and justice," the US Embassy in Khartoum quoted her as saying in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, with thousands killed, according to medics.

On Thursday, al-Burhan asked the UN to designate RSF as a terrorist group during his speech to the General Assembly.

He claimed that the RSF had brought thousands of mercenaries to fight alongside them during the five-month armed conflict.

According to the UN, the ongoing armed clashes in Sudan have displaced more than 5.25 million people.





