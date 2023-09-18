Traffic accident claims the lives of 20 people in South Africa

According to local media reports, in the city of Musina in Limpopo, a bus carrying mine workers collided with a truck and caught fire. In the accident, 20 people lost their lives, and many others were injured.

An announcement from the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety stated that the police would inform the public about the accident after completing the investigation.

In a statement from the Murray and Roberts company, where the mine workers were employed, it was mentioned that financial support would be provided to the families of the deceased employees.