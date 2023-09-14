Countrywide electrical issues in Nigeria

In a statement from the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Company, it was reported that a "total system collapse" occurred in the Enugu state at around 00:40, affecting all the power grids in the country.

The statement noted that due to the malfunction, there is currently a nationwide power outage in the country.

Nigeria has experienced occasional issues with its electricity service, and last year, there were at least 8 instances of a "total system collapse." However, this is the first occurrence of such an event this year.

Although Nigeria has a capacity of 12,500 megawatts, it utilizes only approximately one-fourth of this capacity. Electricity shortages are common in many parts of the country, leading a significant portion of the population to rely on generators to meet their energy needs.