Real estate of Bongo family in France under the scrutiny due to suspicions of illegal acquisition

The assets of the Bongo family, who have ruled Gabon since 1967 and were ousted from power in a coup on August 30th, are under scrutiny due to suspicions of illegal acquisition.

An AA correspondent photographed the Bongo family's property in Nice, France, against whom a "ill-gotten wealth" lawsuit was filed in 2010 regarding their tens of millions of euros in French assets, and interviewed local residents.

In addition to properties in the heart of Paris, there are several luxurious residences owned by former Gabonese President Omar Bongo and his family in Nice.

Cimiez, a district located in the northern part of the city, known for its gardens, museums, monastery, and luxurious villas, is one area where the Bongo family has property. It is in this district that one of the villas used by former President Omar Bongo during his visits to the south of France is situated.

The Val d'Or mansion, purchased by Bongo in the 1990s, appears to be closed with its shutters and doors shut. A resident mentioned, "There have been guards here for a very long time. The mansion is still being looked after by officials."

Another neighbor recalled that there used to be frequent visitors to the mansion during its active use and that it was much livelier back then.

However, rumors about the questionable acquisition of these luxury properties, including claims that they were purchased with Gabon's funds, have made the local residents uncomfortable.

Another piece of real estate owned by the Bongo family is the Saint-Ange villa located at 6 Flirey Street. The villa was purchased by the family in 1999 for 1.9 million euros and underwent extensive renovations, costing close to 10 million euros. Like other properties of the former Gabonese President, it has also been seized.

The ownership of this property, which seems abandoned with its worn-out door and mailbox, is unknown to nearby residents.

In 2007, three anti-corruption organizations called for an investigation into the Bongo family's ties to the French oil company ELF-Total, which operates in Gabon, as well as the 40-year construction process of these substantial assets.

In a lawsuit filed in 2010, Omar Bongo and his nine children were accused of various charges, including "embezzlement of public funds, active and passive corruption, money laundering, and misappropriation of public assets."

The family members have consistently denied these charges, asserting that they were unaware of any illegal financial transactions that might have contributed to the construction of their significant wealth.

In February 2022, the Paris Court of Appeals ruled that the "enormous wealth" amassed by the former Gabonese President was the result of "significant sums from embezzlement of public funds and corruption by oil companies."

Additionally, BNP Paribas Bank has faced accusations of transferring tens of millions of euros from accounts belonging to members of the Bongo family.

The Bongo family's alleged "ill-gotten gains" are estimated at 85 million euros, and luxury vehicles are among the assets believed to have been acquired through illicit means.





