France: We are ready to respond to new tensions that could harm our assets in Niger.

In a statement from the French General Staff, it was noted that French soldiers in Niger are "ready to respond to any new tensions that could harm French military assets and diplomatic missions in the country."

The military administration in Niger had given a 48-hour deadline on August 25 for France to leave the country, but France's Ambassador to Niamey, Sylvain Itte, who did not depart, had his immunity revoked and was announced to be deported.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in his statement during the 29th Ambassadors Conference in Paris on August 28, stated, "Despite the pressures from the coup makers, our Ambassador will stay in Niamey."