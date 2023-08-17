UN says 19 aid workers killed in Sudan war

The UN said on Thursday that 19 aid workers have been killed in 17 attacks since the eruption of the war in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

"Since the conflict erupted across Sudan in mid-April, the country has become one of the world's most dangerous and difficult places for humanitarians to work, with 19 aid workers killed in 17 attacks this year alone," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

The UN also warned the two sides that the attacks against aid workers are a clear violation of international laws.

It further pointed out that warehouses and other humanitarian facilities have been looted.

"Humanitarian facilities have also been repeatedly attacked, with at least 53 warehouses looted, 87 offices ransacked, and 208 vehicles stolen as of 13 August," it added.

The two warring parties signed a humanitarian agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in June which granted the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance to civilians. However, the truce was repeatedly violated by the two sides.

More than 4 million people have been displaced and thousands killed since the eruption of the war in the country, according to United Nations, and local and international human rights organizations.



















