At least 6 migrants dead as boat sinks near Morocco

At least six migrants died after their boat sank off the coast of Morocco on Friday, Moroccan state news agency MAP said on its Facebook page.

The boat, carrying dozens of migrants, collided with a rock and sustained damage. Six people drowned, while 48 others were rescued.

Morocco is among the regions frequently used as a transit point for irregular migrants due to its geographical proximity to European shores.