Kenya starvation cult investigation unearths 40 new mass graves

Kenyan Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki has stated that 40 mass graves have been found since April in the ongoing investigation, and the number of deceased individuals has risen to 351.



Minister Kindiki noted that they discovered 12 more bodies in the forest where the church is located during the excavation conducted yesterday. He promised that all measures would be taken to ensure that a similar tragedy does not occur in the country again.



Meanwhile, Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha announced that the number of missing persons is 613.



An investigation was launched into Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church, who allegedly caused the deaths of many individuals by promising them that they would reach salvation by starving themselves to meet Jesus Christ.



At the beginning of the investigation, the cult's leader, Mackenzie, had told the police that they would find the lifeless bodies of 1,000 individuals.



During the operation against the cult, a total of 45 people were arrested, and 95 individuals were rescued alive from the forest.



Following the scandal that came to light, the Kenyan police conducted operations against numerous cults and groups.


























