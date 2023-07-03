15 killed in South African road accident

Fifteen people died in a road accident involving a minibus and a truck in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province, a transport department spokesman said Monday.

Unathi Binqose said the accident happened on Sunday night at 11 p.m. local time after the heavy-duty truck lost control and hit the minibus taxi, killing all 15 occupants in it, according to the Dispatch Live online publication.

According to local media reports, the deceased were traveling from the Eastern Cape Province to the Western Cape Province after attending a funeral. The truck driver is reported to have escaped with minor injuries. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.