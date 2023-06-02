Attacks on health care facilities continue in Sudan, despite signing of Jeddah declaration: WHO chief

Attacks on health care workers and facilities in Sudan have continued, with 16 incidents occurring since the signing of the Jeddah declaration over three weeks ago, in which warning militaries pledged to protect civilians, said the World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Friday.

"Sixteen attacks took place after the signing of the Jeddah declaration to protect civilians on May 11," stated Tedros Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva, referring to the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signing a "Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan" on guidelines for allowing humanitarian assistance.

"Health workers, supplies, and facilities continue to be targeted," emphasized Ghebreyesus, stressing that "this is unacceptable."

Since the fighting began on April 15, WHO has confirmed 46 attacks on health care facilities, resulting in the deaths of eight workers and the injuries of 18 others, he stated.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

Prior to the fighting, a disagreement had developed between the Sudanese army and the RSF over the RSF's integration into the armed forces, which was a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Regarding the displaced people as a result of the conflict, the WHO chief mentioned that over 1.6 million people have been displaced, both internally and to neighboring countries. He also noted that WHO is working closely with health authorities in neighboring countries to provide care to refugees.

The violence in Sudan has left at least 863 civilians dead and thousands injured, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate.

- MARBURG OUTBREAK OVER

Ghebreyesus shared some good news about the control of the Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania, stating, "Today, Tanzania declared its outbreak over, 42 days after the last patient tested negative for the second time."

A total of nine cases and six deaths were recorded during the virus outbreak, which was declared on March 21 in Tanzania.

Equatorial Guinea is expected to declare the same within the next week if no new cases are found, he added.

So far, 11 people have died in Equatorial Guinea due to the virus.

The Marburg virus is a highly virulent disease that causes high fever with a fatality ratio of up to 88%.

Marburg can be transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and secretions, as well as contaminated surfaces and materials that have been exposed to those fluids.

















