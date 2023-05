Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan stands at the podium during a ceremony to sign the framework agreement between military rulers and civilian powers in Khartoum, Sudan December 5, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decision to freeze the bank accounts of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group and its affiliated companies, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Sudan has been mired in turmoil since a military conflict erupted between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.