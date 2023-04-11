2 aid workers killed in Ethiopia: Humanitarian group

Two aid workers with the humanitarian group Catholic Relief Services (CRS) have been killed in Ethiopia's Amhara region, the group said in a statement Monday.

CRS said Chuol Tongyik, 37, a security manager, and Amare Kindeya, 43, a driver, were shot and killed in a CRS vehicle on Sunday as they were returning to the capital Addis Ababa from an assignment.

The Amhara region has witnessed huge protests in the last five days against government plans to dissolve a regional force that would be integrated into the national army or police.

The move has drawn strong opposition in Amhara, with huge protests taking place in towns across the region.

In Ethiopia, each region has their own forces tasked with protecting regional borders and to fight rebels, but the government now wants these forces to be integrated into the federal army or police force in order to promote national unity.

The humanitarian group said the details of the murders are still unknown but the depth of their shock and sorrow is difficult to measure and they are saddened over the senseless violence.

Zemede Zewdie, CRS country representative in Ethiopia, said the murdered colleagues were an integral part of the CRS team and the larger community of humanitarian workers.

"We honor their sacrifice and deeply mourn their deaths," Zewdie said.