UN appeal $2.6B to assist 7.6M people in drought-hit Somalia

The United Nations humanitarian partners in Somalia and its government on Wednesday sought $2.6 billion to assist millions of people in the drought-hit Horn of Africa country.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) estimated that 8.25 million people -- nearly half of Somalia's population need "immediate" lifesaving humanitarian and protection assistance.

With five consecutive poor rainy seasons -- the longest and most severe drought in Somalia's recent history has devastated the country.

"Famine is a strong possibility from April to June and beyond if humanitarian assistance is not sustained and if the next rains underperform, as current forecasts indicate," the UN said.

The drought has displaced more than 1.4 million people.

The UN said the prolonged drought in Somalia also killed at least 3.5 million livestock, destroying livelihoods and reducing children's access to milk.

"Even though technical famine thresholds have not been reached, the situation is extremely alarming: prolonged and extreme conditions have resulted in higher-than-normal deaths and excess mortality will continue to accumulate unless assistance is further scaled up and sustained in crucial sectors," the UN said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amid an anticipated reduction in funding for humanitarian assistance in Somalia, the UN said 8.3 million people will likely experience high levels of acute food insecurity between April and June.

The figures include more than 727,000 who are likely to face "catastrophic conditions."

About 8 million people lack access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, the UN said.

The statement added that the conflict and insecurity in the country continues to hinder humanitarian access.

"The people of Somalia are paying the price for climate emergency they did very little to create," said Salah Jama, Somalia's deputy prime minister.

He said the Fed and State governments, local communities and the Somali private sector and diaspora are working with the international community to assist the most vulnerable people in the areas with the highest needs.

He urged all partners to support the lifesaving efforts in Somalia.