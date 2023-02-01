Tehran’s nuclear activities ‘threatens international peace and security,’: UK

Iran continues the escalation of its nuclear activities and "threatens international peace and security," the British foreign secretary warned Tuesday.

"Iran's nuclear program has sadly never been more advanced than it is today," James Cleverly said while answering questions raised by lawmakers in the House of Commons/

He reiterated that the UK continues to work with allies to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Regarding Iran's moves in the region through militia proxies and the supply of military weapons to Russia, Cleverly stressed that those actions are "completely unacceptable."

"We have implemented more than 50 new sanctions designations in recent months in response to Iranian human rights abuses and their military support to Russia," he said, adding that further actions will continue.

In response to a question about the potential threat by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against Iranian nationals living in the UK, Cleverly said that the Foreign Office works closely with the Home Office to ensure that Iranians feel the umbrella of protection they deserve.