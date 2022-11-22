Landslides kill 11 in DR Congo

Eleven people were killed because of landslides early Tuesday in the village of Kamituga in the territory of Mwenga in South Kivu province in eastern DR Congo, according to an official.

A security officer in South Kivu, Lieut. Pecos Menyanga told Anadolu Agency that seven people are missing and the disaster was caused by torrential rain that fell continually since early Monday that lead to the houses collapsing.

"The victims died after their houses collapsed after being buried by the landslides. The houses that collapsed were built below a hill. The hill gave way after heavy rainfall," said Menyanga.

He said the death toll is likely to rise because some residents are still missing and the fear is that they could be under the rubble.

Menyanga said bodies have been taken to the area community hall and are awaiting a decision on how they should be buried.

Landslides that occur after heavy rainfalls have killed dozens in eastern DR Congo in the past.

Recently, seven people were killed Feb. 22 in Masasi in North Kivu and 14 lost their lives May 21 in the village of Kadutu.