Tunisia, France sign $206-million deal for budget support

Tunisia and France have signed a 200-million-euro (about $206.9 million) deal to support the North African country's budget.

The agreement was signed by Tunisian Economy Minister Samer Saied and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Saturday on the sidelines of the 18th Francophonie summit held in Tunisia.

A statement by the Ministry of Economy quoted Saied as saying that the agreement aims to help Tunisia redress its financial balance and to implement reform plans.

Colonna, for her part, underlined the importance of the reform program to help Tunisia overcome its economic and social difficulties gradually.

Tunisia has started a reform program stipulated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in order to receive financial support.

Earlier this month, the North African country reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a $1.9 billion rescue package that could be finalized in December.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that aggravated the country's economic conditions since last year, when Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.