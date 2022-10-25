At least 11 girls killed in Uganda blind school blaze

At least 11 girls have been killed and six others are in critical condition after a fire at a school for the blind in Uganda, police said on Tuesday.

A blaze broke out at around 1 a.m. local time (2200GMT Monday) at the Salama School for the Blind in Luga, a village in the central Mukono district, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) east of the capital Kampala.

The fire gutted a student dormitory for girls, police spokesperson Patrick Onyango told Anadolu Agency, adding that the cause is so far unknown.

There have been several school blazes in Uganda recently, particularly at privately owned institutes.

The most recent killed four students in Kampala in January. One of the deadliest was a fire at the Budo Junior School in the central Wakiso district in 2008, which claimed the lives of 19 students.