SHEIKH MUHAMMAD SWALIHU, IMAM OF KENYAS LARGEST MOSQUE DIES

Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu, the imam of Kenya's largest mosque, died on Tuesday morning.

He served as imam of the Jamia Mosque for 27 years.

In a statement, the Jamia Mosque Committee of Nairobi announced that Swalihu, who was born in 1949, passed away in Nairobi after a long battle with cancer.

The cleric specialized in Fiqh (Islamic Law) and also majored in other Islamic studies such as Hadith, Tawheed and Seerah.

His teachings made him famous not only in Kenya but across East Africa.

Swalihu also hosted a popular television program on Horizons TV, a leading Islamic channel in Kenya.

Kenyan President William Ruto sent his condolences to the family and friends of the imam.

"Condolences to the family, friends and the Jamia Mosque Faithful for the loss of Imam Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu. May Allah grant you comfort in this painful time. Rest In Peace," Ruto said.

Aden Duale, who has been nominated as the next Kenyan defense minister, said in his condolence message: "We will dearly miss his religious counsel and pieces of advice."

Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan said he is "deeply saddened to hear the passing of the popular Muslim leader, Sheikh Muhammad Swalihu, the Imam of Nairobi Jamia Mosque."

Many other Kenyans took to social media platforms such as Twitter to pay their respects and post their condolence messages to the Jamia Mosque fraternity.