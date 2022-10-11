City advance to CL knock-outs despite 0-0; Real and PSG also held

Manchester City are through to the Champions League knock-out rounds even though they were held 0-0 at Copenhagen without Erling Haaland after missing a penalty and having Sergio Gomez red-carded.



City advanced with two games to spare because Sevilla did not win the other group game in their 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.



The English champions were the only club to clinch a last-16 berth on the night, because Dortmund did not win, reigning champions Real Madrid were held 1-1 at Shakhtar Donetsk, and the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica also had no winner in a 1-1 draw.



Elsewhere, Maccabi Haifa stunned Juventus 2-0, Chelsea won 2-0 at 10-man AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg drew 1-1, and RB Leipzig prevailed 2-0 at Celtic.