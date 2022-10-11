Zelenky urges G7 to help create 'air shield', says Putin is in final stage of his reign and has room for escalation

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday urged member countries from the Group of Seven to help Kyiv buy and deploy air defence systems after Russian missiles badly damaged Ukraine energy facilities.

"I am asking you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine. Millions of people will be grateful to the Group of Seven for such assistance," he said in a video address to G7 leaders.

Zelensky also told G7 leaders on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin still had "room for escalation" after two days of widespread aerial strikes on cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv.

"The Russian leader, who is now in the final stage of his reign, still has room for further escalation," Zelensky said, adding that this was "a threat to all of us".

Russia is seeking to drag its ally Belarus into the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky added.

"Russia is trying to directly draw Belarus into this war, playing a provocation that we are allegedly preparing an attack on this country," Zelensky said, calling for international observers to be placed on the Ukraine-Belarus border "to monitor the security situation".

Zelensky also called for the Group of Seven (G7) countries to back a tough cap on Russian oil and gas exports, and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A tough price cap is needed for the exports of oil and gas from Russia – zero profit for the terrorist state," he said in a statement released on the Telegram messaging app after he joined a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

