G7 leaders say to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, will hold Putin responsible

The G7 committed on Tuesday to provide help to Ukraine for as long as it needs in a joint statement issued after a leaders' call.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.

"We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The leaders also condemned Russia's most recent missile attacks on cities across Ukraine and said they would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible to account.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," they added in a statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.