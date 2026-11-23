US President Donald Trump said Monday that he had ordered the military to hold off on a planned controlled detonation of hazardous explosives at an Iowa US Army facility until a federal appeals court approves the operation and the state's governor-elect agrees to proceed.

Trump defended the proposed operation, arguing that deteriorating explosive materials pose a growing danger and could detonate spontaneously if left untreated.

The president blamed the Obama administration for the "improper" storage of a large quantity of explosives in 2009, saying military experts believe there is a substantial risk the materials could explode on their own.

"We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, adding that military experts consider the planned operation safer than waiting for a potentially uncontrolled explosion.

The president said weather conditions are currently favorable for the operation and described the controlled detonation as a way to address a longstanding problem.

"I feel the proper course is to get rid of this longterm problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation," Trump added.

"If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and longterm, situation," he said.

In a filing submitted to the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, the Justice Department said the Army intends to invoke an emergency exemption under federal hazardous waste regulations to carry out the controlled detonation by Nov. 24.

The operation involves 68 drums containing approximately 4.4 metric tons of lead azide material stored at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

Sand on Sunday questioned the handling of a hazardous explosives situation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, saying decisions made over several months and years have left officials with increasingly dangerous and unpredictable circumstances.

"As I said before, the safety of Iowans should be the top priority of everyone involved. All relevant federal, state and local government resources should be focused on protecting everyone that could be impacted," said the governor-elect, a Democrat.



