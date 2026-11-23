Senior UN officials warned Monday that escalating attacks on Black Sea commercial shipping and Ukrainian infrastructure are driving acute humanitarian emergencies and severe food insecurity worldwide.

As of mid-October, 63% fewer wheat and maize vessels were moving through the Turkish Straits than at the same point in 2025.

"For crews taking this route has become a life-or-death risk," World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg told a UN Security Council briefing chaired by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

Calling the Black Sea the "deadliest maritime route in 2026," Lindberg reported more than 300 attacks and at least 40 deaths this year, warning that roughly 10 million tons of Russian and Ukrainian wheat, enough to feed 44 million people, may fail to reach import-dependent nations.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo noted that the UN human rights office logged 164 reported vessel attacks between June and October, verifying 15 that killed at least 21 workers and injured 43, with incidents spilling into Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone and off Romania's coast.

Lindberg added that a "triple chokepoint" across the Mideast's Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb and the Black Sea could add $727 million to WFP operating costs by mid-2027, jeopardizing food aid for 7.3 million people.

The FAO Food Price Index reached a near four-year high in September, said Lindberg, with global wheat prices up nearly 10% since January.

"Grain silos in Ukraine and Poland are full, while families in Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan suffer catastrophic hunger," he said.