Turkish defense firm Dasal has delivered another Sumru fixed-wing surveillance drone capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) to a new operational area.

Dasal, a subsidiary of Altinay Defense Group, designed the drone for reconnaissance, wide-area monitoring and real-time situational awareness for security forces.

Sumru combines the flight endurance of a fixed-wing aircraft with the flexibility of vertical takeoff and landing. It has a maximum takeoff weight of about 15 kilograms (33 pounds), can stay airborne for up to 2.5 hours and can operate at altitudes from sea level to 3,000 meters (9,843 feet).

The drone can be set up in seven minutes. Its runway-independent design allows it to take off from confined spaces and land at its launch point.

The drone's three-axis stabilized electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) camera system pairs an electro-optical sensor with 40-times optical zoom and a 640-by-512-pixel thermal camera for day and night imaging.

The camera system allows operators to observe distant objects, identify thermal signatures and detect moving targets while sending images in real time to command-and-control units.

According to Dasal, Sumru can operate within a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius using radio links. LTE/4G cellular connectivity can extend that radius to 50 kilometers (31 miles), supporting beyond-line-of-sight communications and live video transmission.

The drone supports predefined routes and autonomous patrol, as well as autonomous and semi-autonomous flight modes. It automatically returns to base if it loses its data link.

Dasal General Manager Kutay Cagil Buyukozturk welcomed the drone's deployment to new mission areas, saying continued deliveries and feedback from the field underscored the effectiveness and reliability of the company's domestically developed systems.

He added that Dasal would continue to develop advanced unmanned systems to give security forces more operational flexibility and extend their capabilities.





