Chinese Defense Minister Adm. Dong Jun met with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting on Thursday during the first visit by a Chinese defense minister to the UK in 26 years.

The two defense chiefs discussed bilateral relations, military-to-military ties, the international and regional situation, and issues of mutual concern, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Friday.

They agreed to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders and promote the "steady, sound and sustainable development of the mil-to-mil relationship," the ministry said.

Streeting earlier said that China's position as the UK's third-largest trading partner and its status as the country with the world's largest active military made it impossible for Britain to ignore Beijing.

"China's influence is simply too great to ignore. That is the reality. But we do not mistake recognition of China's importance for acceptance of its conduct. Nor will economic engagement ever become strategic dependence under this Government," he said.





