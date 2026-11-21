Another village votes in symbolic referendum to leave UK in protest over asylum seekers plan

Residents of a Suffolk village voted to become independent from the UK in a symbolic referendum to protest government plans to house asylum seekers at a nearby Royal Air Force base, according to media reports on Saturday.

Villagers in Barnham, eastern England, voted on the government plan to house 931 asylum seekers at a nearby Royal Air Force base, the BBC reported.

A majority of villagers voted in favor of independence in the symbolic vote, with 257 voting for and 16 against leaving the UK, while one ballot was spoiled.

Barnham became the second village to hold a symbolic poll in protest against migrant housing plans, after residents of Piddington in Oxfordshire voted to leave the UK in September.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) saved in costs since the election."

The spokesperson added: "These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimize the impact on the local community."





