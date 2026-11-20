US President Donald Trump knocked repeatedly at Pyongyang's door this week for a meeting with Kim Jong Un, but the North Korean leader was out at a ski resort, a sacred mountain and then a naval university.

Trump finally left Asia late Thursday after a landmark trilateral with China and Russia's presidents, but without a meeting with Kim.

AFP looks at what the missed encounter means:

- Roles reversed -

Trump met Kim three times during his first White House term.

Their previous summits, including in Hanoi in 2019, aimed to curb Pyongyang's nuclear programme but failed to produce a deal.

Kim left Hanoi empty-handed after the talks collapsed, making a 60-hour train journey home.

Since Trump's return to the White House, the US leader has repeatedly floated a new meeting with Kim.

Trump reached out to Pyongyang ahead of his Asia tour last year, even describing North Korea as "sort of a nuclear power", but received no response.

In March, South Korea's then-prime minister Kim Min-seok said that Trump thought a meeting with Kim would be "good".

Trump raised the prospect of another meeting as he travelled to Asia this week for several summits, but Kim remained silent.

The US leader later suggested that he was too busy to fit it in.

"The relationship is there, but we didn't meet," Trump said Thursday, according to NBC News reporter Gabe Gutierrez, who said he spoke with the president as they were flying back to Washington from Asia.

"There was too many meetings," Trump said, according to Gutierrez. "It wouldn't have worked out."

Trump added: "We'll have that meeting at some point."

- Was he overbooked? -

Although Trump said this week that Kim "would like to" meet, experts voiced doubts over the claim.

"I am sceptical that any concrete behind-the-scenes contacts took place" between Pyongyang and Washington, Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, told AFP.

After the Hanoi summit collapsed, Kim likely "concluded that while he and Trump might understand each other personally, the US itself is fundamentally untrustworthy, regardless of whether a Republican or Democratic administration is in power", Lim added.

Given Trump's penchant for impromptu diplomacy, Washington may not have pursued formal channels to arrange a summit with Pyongyang, analysts said.

"A proper summit would require at least an exchange of special envoys and working-level negotiations," Koh Yu-hwan, a professor emeritus at Dongguk University, told AFP.

"Kim probably had no reason to be used for a photo opportunity aimed at boosting Trump's political achievements without such preparations."

- What might move Pyongyang? -

Experts say Pyongyang is highly unlikely to respond to Trump's overtures unless Washington takes concrete steps towards recognising it as a nuclear-armed state.

But the US government has so far stuck to its position demanding that Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

Just weeks before Trump's arrival in Asia, Washington, Seoul and Tokyo reaffirmed their commitment to North Korea's "complete denuclearisation".

"Trump may have personally shown goodwill towards Kim, but I don't think Kim feels that the United States, at its government level, has created a credible environment for resuming dialogue," expert Lim told AFP.

Ski resort and university

Rather than responding to Trump directly, North Korean state media depicted Kim visiting a ski resort and sacred Mount Paektu earlier this week, followed by a naval university on Wednesday, where he stressed maritime defence.



Experts said Kim may have calculated that publicly tending to provincial matters while ignoring Trump would be a better response than remaining silent and staying in Pyongyang.



After all, Pyongyang's closer ties with Beijing and Moscow give it less incentive to engage Washington.



"Pyongyang is also receiving economic and military support from Russia in return for its involvement in the Ukraine war, while expanding economic cooperation with China," expert Koh said.



"Despite international sanctions, it continues to generate funds through activities including hacking and cryptocurrency theft."



The absence of an explicit no from Pyongyang also left open the door to a future meeting, said Yang Moo-jin, former president of the University of North Korean Studies.



"It seems like Trump is still eager to meet with Kim, and Pyongyang seems to be undecided -- so the possibility cannot be ruled out," he told AFP.







