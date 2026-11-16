Klopp calls for Infantino to go, says he is worse than Blatter

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has called for a change at the top of world football's governing body, saying FIFA President Gianni Infantino had made things worse than his scandal-hit predecessor, Sepp Blatter.

"We didn't think it could get any worse after Sepp Blatter, and yet someone actually managed it," Klopp told a news conference ahead of Germany's UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands.

Blatter resigned in 2015 amid a corruption crisis at FIFA, with Infantino elected as his successor in February 2016. He is now seeking another term in elections set for March 2027.

Pressure on Infantino has intensified since he was forced to abandon the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal, which sought private investment involving commercial rights linked to the World Cup and other competitions.

European governing body UEFA has been among the strongest critics of the plan and has called for new leadership at FIFA.

Currently, only former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima have announced bids to challenge Infantino. The deadline for new candidates is Wednesday.

Klopp said football needed a president whose priority was the future of the sport rather than financial interests.

"There are people who truly care about the future of football, people who aren't driven by financial interests," he said.

"If someone like that were to step up-if someone like that were to become president-I think that would be a significant improvement."