French student union challenges restrictions on school protests amid nationwide disruptions

Riot police advance through tear gas as Yellow Vest protesters, union members and students demonstrate against rising living costs and inequality in Paris on November 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

France's National Union of Students (UNEF) on Monday filed an urgent legal appeal against restrictions on gatherings and marches near schools and university sites in the Paris region, arguing that the measures infringe on freedom of movement, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The appeal challenges an order issued by the Paris police prefecture banning undeclared gatherings and marches within 100 meters (328 feet) of 10 high schools and five university sites in the capital from Monday through Friday.

A separate order also prohibits gatherings within 100 meters of certain schools in the Val-de-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis departments, according to the Paris police prefecture.

Authorities justified the restrictions by citing repeated incidents and blockades near schools and higher education institutions in Paris and its surrounding suburbs.

UNEF's lawyer, Chirinne Ardakani, described the measure as a "clear infringement of freedom of movement" in comments to broadcaster Franceinfo.

The administrative court was due to examine the appeal Monday afternoon.

The student union also criticized the order for failing to clearly define what constitutes a gathering or how many people would be required for one to be prohibited.

Regional authorities said 25 high schools in the Ile-de-France region were experiencing disruptions on Monday, down from around 40 on Friday. They also reported around 30 incidents involving fireworks mortars, including eight inside school premises.

MINISTER FACES STUDENT PROTESTS IN NANTES



Meanwhile, Education Minister Edouard Geffray faced student protests during a visit to Nelson-Mandela High School in the western city of Nantes, where classes partially resumed six weeks after a fire damaged part of the building during a student blockade on Oct. 1.

Some students protested against the minister's visit, describing it as a publicity move while the wider student movement continued. Others chanted "Geffray responsible."

Geffray said he respected students' right to express their demands but stressed that the priority was for them to return to classes.

"I understand that there are students who have expressed their demands, which I deeply respect. The priority is for students to be able to return to classes, which does not prevent us from listening to their demands," he told reporters.

Asked about the presence of riot police inside the school during his visit, Geffray said he was not pleased to see officers deployed there but argued that their presence had been necessary because of the risk of violence.

"It means there were individuals who were likely to be violent and therefore state forces were obliged to do this," he said, adding that "violence has no place in a state governed by the rule of law."

The student-led protests began in mid-September in the Paris suburbs over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school facilities before spreading to other parts of France. Students have also called for additional education staff and better-maintained school buildings.