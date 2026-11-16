News World EU approves record aid payment for Ukraine

EU approves record aid payment for Ukraine

The European Union approved a record €8 billion ($8.8 billion) aid payment for Ukraine on Monday after Kyiv fulfilled required reforms in the judicial system, anti-corruption efforts, and the energy sector.

The European Union on Monday approved an aid payment of just under €8 billion ($8.8 billion) for war-torn Ukraine, the largest-ever single disbursement.



Ahead of the green light, Kyiv fulfilled reforms in several areas, including the judicial system, the fight against corruption and the energy sector, according to an EU press release.



The funding is meant to contribute to "stability, recovery and modernisation, keep (Ukraine's) public administration running, and support its reform efforts," the statement said.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the approval.



"I thank everyone in Europe who makes such strong steps possible. Ukraine's financial resilience is key to guaranteeing our shared European security," Zelensky wrote on X.



Ukraine faces severe financial difficulties. Zelensky said in October that his country would need an additional €70 billion in 2027, despite the EU having mobilized over €235 billion in budgetary and military aid since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.



The European Commission is expected to present a proposal for a new support loan for Ukraine ahead of the next EU summit at the end of the month.







