Türkiye marks 43rd anniversary of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Türkiye on Sunday marked the 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), reaffirming its support for Turkish Cypriots and their sovereignty and freedom.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his "heartfelt congratulations" to the TRNC on its anniversary, also commemorating "our heroic martyrs with mercy and our honored veterans with gratitude."

"I send my greetings and warmest regards to our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, with whom we will continue to strengthen our solidarity in every field," he said.

Calling Cyprus Türkiye's "national cause," Erdoğan vowed that Ankara would never abandon the island under any circumstances.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry hailed the TRNC as a symbol of the Turkish Cypriot people's struggle for sovereignty and existence.

The ministry said the TRNC stands as proof that Turkish Cypriots, whom it called an inseparable part of the Turkish nation, have never relinquished their sovereignty and freedom and never will.

It also reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Turkish Cypriots, saying they would continue to live freely and securely in their homeland under their own flag, with the strong backing of Türkiye as their motherland and guarantor country.

The ministry also paid tribute to late Turkish Cypriot leader Dr. Fazil Kucuk and the TRNC's founding President Rauf Raif Denktas, expressing gratitude for their contributions to the Turkish Cypriot cause.

It also commemorated Turkish soldiers and Turkish Cypriot fighters who lost their lives during the struggle, while expressing appreciation to veterans.

The National Defense Ministry also congratulated the TRNC on its anniversary, vowing that it would continue to stand by "our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters, as it has in the past and will into the future."

Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran was among those who marked the 43rd anniversary of the TRNC, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to protecting the rights, sovereign equality, and security of Turkish Cypriots under Erdogan's leadership.

In a statement on NSosyal, Duran also paid tribute to late TRNC statesmen Denktas and Kucuk and those who lost their lives in the Turkish Cypriot struggle for freedom.

The TRNC declared independence on Nov. 15, 1983, and is recognized as an independent state only by Türkiye.