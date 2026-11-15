BRAZILS BOLSONARO SEEKS PERMANENT US RESIDENCY AFTER ELECTION DEFEAT

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro sits for an interview with Reuters in Washington, DC, US, November 12, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Flavio Bolsonaro, who secretly traveled to the US after losing Brazil's presidential election, said he plans to seek permanent residency amid concerns that he could face political pressure and prosecution if he returns to Brazil.

Bolsonaro, who fled to Miami with his family after losing the second round of Brazil's presidential election, told The Epoch Times in an interview that he would continue his political activities in Brazil from abroad.

He said he could defend his country from the US and would continue communicating with his political supporters and making decisions together.

Thanking the American people and President Donald Trump for welcoming him and his family, Bolsonaro said he was working toward obtaining permanent residency in the US through legal means.

Bolsonaro noted that he believed the Trump administration had a busy agenda following the Republicans' defeat in the US midterm elections and would therefore wait for a more suitable time to meet with administration officials.

He also said that Americans he encountered on the streets, in restaurants, and at airports during his stay in the US had expressed support for him, adding that their encouragement had given him strength.

Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the presidential election to Lula da Silva.

Under investigation for corruption and money laundering, Bolsonaro was given a deadline to surrender his passport. However, it later emerged that before that deadline passed, he had secretly flown out of Brazil.

Reports had suggested that Bolsonaro first traveled to Argentina before heading to Ecuador.

Lula da Silva described it as "shameful" that Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost the election, left the country despite a travel ban.

According to Brazilian media reports, the Supreme Federal Court is investigating Flavio Bolsonaro over allegations of illegal financing related to Dark Horse, a biographical film about his father.

Brazilian newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo also reported that Bolsonaro was a suspect in a separate money laundering investigation allegedly linked to his close friend and lawyer, Willer Tomaz.

US President Donald Trump said he viewed Brazil's election results with skepticism and had allowed Bolsonaro and his family to enter the US.