COP31 president calls for decisive action on climate change

COP31 President and Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum called for decisive action on climate change, citing younger generations' expectations for action on the issue.



"The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary. As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination," Kurum said in an interview with CNN International's Becky Anderson at the COP31 venue in Antalya.

Kurum underlined that countries must not delay setting targets and demonstrating their determination to address the devastating effects of climate change.

"However, we are demonstrating our determination to achieve these targets globally. Once we do so, believe me, the world will become a much better and safer place. Countries that are taking these steps today are already moving ahead," Kurum said, noting that every country has different capabilities and priorities.

Stressing that the fight against climate change will shape the next 50 years, Kurum said countries that take the lead on this issue will improve the well-being of their people, while those that fail to do so may find themselves longing for their current position.

Asked whether he acknowledged that fossil fuels would continue to be part of the energy mix in the coming years, Kurum responded that he did not believe fossil fuels would remain a significant energy source in the future.

"Renewable energy is 50% cheaper. If a cheaper alternative is available, why would people choose the more expensive one?" Kurum said, pointing to the difference between the costs of renewable energy production and fossil fuels.

Kurum noted that people generally prefer affordable, high-quality options when meeting their needs.

"We choose whichever option meets our needs and costs less. The world will inevitably have to make that choice," he said.

Kurum pointed out that while the cost of generating 1,000 megawatts of energy previously exceeded $1 million, renewable energy had now reduced that cost to $400,000. He also recalled that electric vehicles initially had a range of 300 kilometers but were now approaching 1,100 kilometers.

He underlined that technological developments would continue to drive change and transformation.

Kurum added that there was no need to force countries to make this transition, as it would happen naturally.

-'If urban resilience increases, we will consider it a success'

Kurum highlighted the importance of COP31's implementation target of increasing the global electrification rate to 35% by 2035.

"Electrification is a concrete target. Why is it concrete? Because if we achieve global electrification by 2035, we will already be moving away from fossil fuels. Why? Because electrification means obtaining energy from clean sources. It means expanding the use of electricity in transportation, industry and manufacturing. It also means reducing fossil fuel consumption.

"Can you see the difference between these two approaches? On the one hand, a roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels is extremely valuable and important. On the other hand, we have tangible progress. One is a bird in the bush, while the other is a bird in the hand. That is why we are focusing on what is within our reach. What we already have is more valuable and more important," he added.

"The world now has to make decisions. Young people and societies expect this from us. If we occupy these positions and take on these responsibilities, we must do what is necessary.

"As the COP31 Presidency, we will demonstrate this determination. We will remain fully committed to it. We want people to leave here saying: 'Things changed in Antalya. A decision was made in Antalya to reverse the negative course of events.'

"That is why we attach importance to the action agenda. That is why our targets matter. That is why we emphasize implementation."

Asked what success would mean in 10 days, Kurum said the COP31 Presidency would consider the summit successful if its decisions led to tangible improvements in people's lives, including higher agricultural yields, greater urban resilience, increased renewable energy use and enhanced safety and security.

He underlined that success would ultimately be measured by concrete outcomes and commitments that would allow participants to leave Antalya feeling that meaningful decisions had been made and real progress had been achieved in tackling climate change.