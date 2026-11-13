SERBIAS ELECTION-WINNING STUDENT MOVEMENT PLANS TO HALT ARMS TRADE WITH ISRAEL

A representative of Serbia's election-winning Student List said the movement plans to halt arms trade with Israel and called for stopping a joint drone manufacturing project in the country.

Filip Ubovic, a prominent member of the student movement, made the remarks in an interview with British journalist Aaron Bastani on Novara Media's podcast, responding to a question about how a future Serbian government would approach relations with Israel.

"What is happening there is a stain on humanity, and it is truly sad. Our program says we will stop arms trade with Israel," Ubovic said, referring to the situation in Gaza.

Ubovic also criticized former Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's close ties with Israel, arguing that the establishment of an Israeli-linked drone factory in Serbia was unacceptable.

He called for the project to be halted.

The drone assembly facility, developed in cooperation with an Israeli defense company, was inaugurated by Vucic in September.

Ubovic's remarks come as Serbia prepares for a political transition following the Student List's victory in the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections.

The movement's recently unveiled foreign policy program also condemns Israeli military actions in Gaza and pledges to increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Serbia's new government has yet to be formally established, and no official decision has been announced to suspend arms trade with Israel or halt operations at the drone factory.





