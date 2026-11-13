Head-on collision between passenger bus, truck kills 24 in northeast India

24 people were killed in a road accident in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, officials said on Friday.



The incident took place in Kaziranga, when a minibus and a truck collided head-on.



Assam Minister Atul Bora told reporters that 24 people had died and at least 11 injured people had been taken to the hospital.



"Investigation will reveal the cause of the accident," he said.



State's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on US social media platform X that the "foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay."





